Western Michigan men’s basketball picked up its second win of the FGCU Invitational with a victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday evening in overtime 81-77. The game was tightly contested during the first half, with SLU taking a 37-33 advantage to the locker room after Gus Etchison dropped in a quick layup before the buzzer sounded. The Broncos were a hot 5-10 from behind the arc in the half, shooting an efficient 53% from the field in the period.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO