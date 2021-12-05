ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wentz Watch: How many snaps did Colts QB play in Week 13 win over the Texans

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aby6D_0dEoPSFR00

While the Eagles were taking care of business against the Jets, all draft eyes were on Carson Wentz and the most nerve-wracking snap count in league history.

The AFC South matchup offered what appeared to be the final opportunity to track the former Eagles quarterback as Philadelphia looks to snag three high first-round picks this spring.

When the Eagles traded Wentz in the offseason, the team received a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.

We’re not finished yet, because, with the Colts up 24-0, Indianapolis sat Wentz and replace him with Sam Ehlinger.

Wentz vs. Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKooR_0dEoPSFR00
Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Wentz was again solid in Week 13, going 16-22 passing, for 158-yards and 1 TD, as the Colts rode Jonathan Taylor to another 100-yard game as he looks to secure his first rushing title.

How it impacts the Eagles through Week 13

In the Week 2 loss to the Rams, Wentz logged 62 of a possible 67 snaps, playing 93% of the Colts snaps.

In Week 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, Wentz logged every snap. In the Week 13 win over the Texans, Wentz did not take every snap, altering his percentage going forward. Sam Ehlinger led the Colts on a 9-play drive for a touchdown after replacing Wentz.

Through 13 weeks of action, Wentz has played 99% of the teams’ snaps and he’ll likely now reach the threshold in Week 15.

2022 NFL draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfQX0_0dEoPSFR00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

According to Tankathon, if the season ended today (Sunday, Dec. 5), the Dolphins (6-7) would have the No. 12 overall pick. The Colts (7-6) would pick at No. 17 overall and as the Eagles (6-7) and (No. 13 overall) currently continue to retool and rebuild, they’ll have a nice package of assets to build with.

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles, Dallas Goedert News

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a major contract extension with fourth-year tight end Dallas Goedert. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $57 million with $35 million guaranteed, making him the third highest-earning tight end behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce with an average annual salary of $14.25 million.
NFL
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Carson Wentz
ClutchPoints

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor reaches historic feat that not even Walter Payton, Barry Sanders achieved

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to bolster his resume for the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. After an underwhelming performance in the Colts’ Week 12 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Taylor bounced back in convincing fashion against the Houston Texans. The second-year running back finished with 143 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Colts cruised to a 31-0 win to clinch the season sweep over Houston.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts

The New York Giants topped the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. New York’s defense stifled Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. The Giants slowed down Hurts, who had been playing at a high level in recent weeks. Hurts finished the game with just 129 yards, no touchdowns and three...
NFL
The Spun

The Eagles Fan Who Went Viral Sunday Has Been Identified

Another Eagles fan who went viral on Sunday has been identified. During the game against the New Orleans Saints, a woman later identified as Mary Kate Mink caught the attention of the FOX cameras when she yelled a couple of bad words after a roughing the passer call. The Saints...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Eagles#American Football#Colts Qb#Jets#Afc South#Texans Wentz
The Spun

Eagles Announce Decision On Starting Quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles have shut down any talk of a quarterback controversy. Philadelphia was led by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday afternoon, with Jalen Hurts out due to an injury. Minshew played exceptionally well, leading the Eagles to a 33-18 win. He threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns,...
NFL
Washington Post

Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Michael Vick appears in the lobby dressed in all-black sweats, a look that helps one of the NFL’s most famous — and at one point, most infamous — retirees find a seat in the middle of the hotel’s restaurant without notice. He’s lean and fit; the gray hairs on his chin are all that keep you from assuming Vick could still make a pair of defenders comically take out each other in an attempt to tackle him.
NFL
Wake Up Wyoming

Teddy Bridgewater Bails Out During Broncos Embarrassing Loss

The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Eagles Suffer Crushing Injury At End Of Sunday’s Game

This isn’t what anyone wants to see at the end of the game. The Philadelphia Eagles could be down four-time Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce with what could be a serious knee injury. Per Eagles beat writer Mike Kaye, “Jason Kelce is down and holding his knee.”. “He looks like...
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles announcer Merrill Reese pulls a Tony Romo, ESPN criticized for Union broadcast

Merrill Reese has been calling Eagles game for 44 seasons. Maybe that’s why he seemed a bit clairvoyant Sunday. During Sunday’s win, the Eagles defense at times struggled to stop the Jets’ passing game, led by rookie Zach Wilson. But early in the fourth quarter, with the Jets mounting a comeback attempt, Reese said Wilson was due for an interception.
NFL
On3.com

C.J. Mosley claims disrespect from Eagles during loss, Fletcher Cox responds

New York Jets captain C.J. Mosley said he’s tired of the disrespect shown to his team by opponents and the world at large after falling to the Eagles on Sunday. “It’s all about respect,” he said. “Right now, teams are not respecting us. That’s well-deserved, whether it’s by self-inflicted wounds or by the history of the Jets.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Colts: Point spread, over/under for Week 13

The Houston Texans complete their season series with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. The Texans are playing for culture at 2-9 while the Colts are in the hunt for a playoff spot at 6-6. Houston has a chance to do what they did to the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 and spoil the hopes of their AFC South rivals. Indianapolis was riding a three-game winning streak until their 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy