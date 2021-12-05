Wentz Watch: How many snaps did Colts QB play in Week 13 win over the Texans

While the Eagles were taking care of business against the Jets, all draft eyes were on Carson Wentz and the most nerve-wracking snap count in league history.

The AFC South matchup offered what appeared to be the final opportunity to track the former Eagles quarterback as Philadelphia looks to snag three high first-round picks this spring.

When the Eagles traded Wentz in the offseason, the team received a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.

We’re not finished yet, because, with the Colts up 24-0, Indianapolis sat Wentz and replace him with Sam Ehlinger.

Wentz vs. Texans

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Wentz was again solid in Week 13, going 16-22 passing, for 158-yards and 1 TD, as the Colts rode Jonathan Taylor to another 100-yard game as he looks to secure his first rushing title.

How it impacts the Eagles through Week 13

In the Week 2 loss to the Rams, Wentz logged 62 of a possible 67 snaps, playing 93% of the Colts snaps.

In Week 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, Wentz logged every snap. In the Week 13 win over the Texans, Wentz did not take every snap, altering his percentage going forward. Sam Ehlinger led the Colts on a 9-play drive for a touchdown after replacing Wentz.

Through 13 weeks of action, Wentz has played 99% of the teams’ snaps and he’ll likely now reach the threshold in Week 15.

2022 NFL draft

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

According to Tankathon, if the season ended today (Sunday, Dec. 5), the Dolphins (6-7) would have the No. 12 overall pick. The Colts (7-6) would pick at No. 17 overall and as the Eagles (6-7) and (No. 13 overall) currently continue to retool and rebuild, they’ll have a nice package of assets to build with.