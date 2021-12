PARSONS, Kans. — Following an outpour of support and donations the Parsons Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to the location of a dog killer. ‘Ranger,’ as known by the PPD officer that kept him, was found dead in the backyard of the owner’s yard around 2 PM Friday. Ranger was a black, pure bred German Shepherd puppy around 3 months old.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO