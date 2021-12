The 2021-22 season for Pleasantville’s wrestling squad got off to a resounding start as they swept their first quadrangular of the season at Martensdale-St. Mary’s. The Trojans came away with dominating victories over Martensdale, Southeast Warren, and Moravia. In Pleasantville’s first match, they came away with ten victories by fall with a 66-18 victory over Southeast Warren. The second match saw the Trojans coming away with nine victories by fall and one by decision over the host, Martensdale-St. Mary’s, 60-24. The final match of the night for Pleasantville was a victory over Moravia, 63-18, with seven victories by fall and two by decision. The Trojans open the 2021-22 season 3-0.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO