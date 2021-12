The 18-month long amnesty deal for uninsured Michigan drivers is coming to an end this month and the window for saving a ton of cash will be gone forever. If you miss out on the amnesty period when applying for new insurance your gonna pay via your wallet. Michigan has a reputation for having some of the highest insurance rates in the country. So when officials said over 100,000 Michiganders took advantage of this amnesty period, that just goes to show you how many people in Michigan would prefer to drive illegally than pay some outrageous insurance rates.

