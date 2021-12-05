ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

No place like home as Rayo tops Espanyol in Spanish league

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano's impressive run at home in the Spanish league...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

LaLiga's Champions League strugglers could learn a lot from Rayo Vallecano

The immediate future of LaLiga's clubs in the Champions League over the next 48 hours has more permutations than your hapless lottery numbers face every time they go in the draw and ultimately fail to make you a multimillionaire. But it's feasible that by late Wednesday, a country that barged muscularly into this season's competition with an armada of five clubs is down to one miserly survivor.
MLS
The Independent

Leicester crash out of Europa League after defeat in Napoli

Leicester are out of the Europa League after losing 3-2 at Napoli.An end-to-end encounter saw four goals shared in the first half in Naples, where the hosts led 2-0 courtesy of strikes from Adam Ounas and Eljif Elmas.However, the Foxes responded through Jonny Evans and academy graduate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s first goal for the club.The Foxes fall to defeat in Naples.#NapLei pic.twitter.com/not4hh76CV— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 9, 2021Elmas struck again early in the second half and, despite Brendan Rodgers’ side having chances to get themselves level once more, it proved decisive.Leicester began the night top of Group C, but they ended...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Sociedad miss chance to go top with Espanyol defeat

Madrid (AFP) – Real Sociedad missed the chance to take top spot in La Liga from Real Madrid in a 1-0 loss at Espanyol on Sunday which ended their 13-match unbeaten league run. Yangel Herrera scored a late winner as Sociedad remained one point behind Real Madrid, who host third-placed...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leandro Cabrera
FOX Sports

Osasuna and Elche can't get past 1-1 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Osasuna and Elche couldn't manage more than 1-1 in a match between teams enduring poor runs in the Spanish league on Monday. The result extended Osasuna's winless streak to six consecutive matches, while Elche's winless run reached seven straight league games. Ante Budimir scored in the seventh...
SOCCER
vavel.com

Mixed results for Spanish Clubs in the Champions League

Real Madrid booked their place in the knockout round after a comfortable win in Moldova against FC Sherrif Tiraspol. Across the city, another UEFA Champions League loss puts Atlético de Madrid on the brink. Real Madrid 3-0 Sherriff. Real Madrid avenged their shocking loss at the Santiago Bernabeu to the...
UEFA
Frankfort Times

Madrid beats Athletic Bilbao, increases Spanish league lead

MADRID (AP) — Shortly after Karim Benzema scored again for Real Madrid, the “Ballon d’Or” chants began echoing from the Santiago Bernabéu crowd. Madrid fans made it clear who they felt deserved the player of the year award that was won by Lionel Messi on Monday.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espanyol#No Place Like Home#Madrid#Spanish#Ap
FOX Sports

Granada beats Alavés 2-1 despite own goal in Spanish league

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — Substitute Santiago Arias scored late to help Granada recover from an own goal and secure a 2-1 win at home over Alavés in the Spanish league on Friday. Arias struck the winner with four minutes remaining, shortly after defender Luis Abram swept a cross by Alavés...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Barcelona hits a new low after humiliating Bayern Munich defeat

Barcelona entered Wednesday’s match against Bayern Munich in search of a win, to help them advance to the Round of 16 in the Champions League once again. Instead, they find themselves heading somewhere they haven’t been in almost 20 years. Barcelona entered the match two points clear of...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Santa Maria Times

MATCHDAY: Atlético, Porto vie for Champions League survival

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. With Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain already qualified for the knockout stage, there is not much suspense left. City beat PSG 2-1 to win the group in the previous round, with the French team guaranteed second place. Leipzig and Club Brugge are level on four points vying for a third-place finish and a spot in the Europa League knockout playoffs. Brugge travels to PSG, which is without the injured Neymar. If PSG fails to beat Brugge, it will be the first time the team ends the group stage with less than 10 points since 2004. Leipzig removed American coach Jesse Marsch on Sunday after poor recent form in the Bundesliga. Marsch had been in quarantine after a positive test for the coronavirus so his interim replacement, Achim Beierlorzer, already has Champions League experience from beating Brugge 5-0 last month. Leipzig hosts City in an empty stadium because of coronavirus-related restrictions on fans in its home state. If Leipzig and Brugge have the same results, Leipzig finishes third on head-to-head. City is resting key players Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo, while Gabriel Jesus is injured.
UEFA
Sportsnet.ca

Champions League Takeaways: David powers Lille to knockouts, Barcelona bows out

A wildly entertaining group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League continued this week, and it went right down to the wire with four of the last five knockout round berths claimed on the final matchday. Wednesday’s tilt between Atalanta and Villarreal was postponed to Thursday due to heavy snow...
UEFA
The Independent

Jorginho to play through pain barrier when Chelsea face Leeds

Jorginho will play through the pain of an ongoing back problem to ease Chelsea’s midfield injury crisis in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds.The Italy star missed Wednesday’s 3-3 Champions League draw at Zenit St Petersburg due to continued back trouble but will grit his teeth at Stamford Bridge this weekend.N’Golo Kante remains sidelined with a knee problem, while Mateo Kovacic must continue isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.Ruben Loftus-Cheek also missed the Zenit encounter but could return to take on Leeds and should pair up with Jorginho if fit enough to feature.“Jorginho completed the last two training sessions,” said...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy