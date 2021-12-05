ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions 29, Minnesota Vikings 27: Fire everybody

By Christopher Gates
Daily Norseman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a game that it seemed that nobody wanted, the Detroit Lions apparently didn’t want it even less than the Minnesota Vikings didn’t. Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown with no time left on the clock, giving the Lions their first victory of...

