PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple, announced his resignation from the program Tuesday afternoon. “During his three seasons at Pitt, Mark Whipple was a great asset for our entire football program,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He did a tremendous job transitioning us from a heavy run attack to one of the best passing games in the entire country. His great work with quarterbacks was obviously on full display, given the outstanding year Kenny Pickett has enjoyed. I am very grateful for Mark’s time in Pittsburgh, both personally as well as professionally, and I wish him and his family the very best moving forward.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO