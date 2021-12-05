ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Puppies So Happy Someone Showed Up In Middle Of Night To Save Them | The Dodo

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo help Takis save more dogs, you can support...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
homenewshere.com

Dog Found Starving On Streets Is So Happy Now | The Dodo

Watch this scared, hairless dog transform into the prettiest, happiest girl. To help support their rescue efforts, please visit Animal Aid Unlimited: http://thedo.do/unlimited. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Mama Dog Wags Her Tail At Man Saving Her Puppies | The Dodo

This dog who was a new mom couldn’t stop wagging her tail once she knew her babies would be safe 💗. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac care for more dogs by donating to: thedo.do/serbia. Follow them on Youtube: thedo.do/Mladenovac. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodo#Puppies#Dog#Thedo Do Takispatron#Thedo Do Takisshelter
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Girls On a Long Bike Trip Pick Up a Stray Kitten | The Dodo

Magda and her friend found Icky on the street, and knew that they couldn't just leave her there. So they decided to bring her along for the ride!. Special thanks to Icky's rescuer for sharing this incredible story with us. You can check out her YouTube channel here: thedo.do/piggybackriders. Introducing...
PETS
Kokomo Perspective

Woman Spends Days Trying To Rescue A Tiny Puppy In The Woods | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Woman spends days trying to catch a tiny puppy who was living in the woods — then figures out the secret to earning her trust. Special thanks to Elisa and Dogood Romania for sharing Willow's story with us! You can help support their rescue efforts by donating here: https://thedo.do/donatedogoodromania and you can check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/dogood_romania and Facebook: https://thedo.do/dogoodromania.
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Bear Sneaks Into Public Pool Every Night To Go Swimming | The Dodo

The same bear has been caught repeatedly on security cameras sneaking into a recreational center to go swimming. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the love of...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

This Stray Cat Ask To Be Let Inside To Keep Her Kittens Safe | The Dodo

This stray cat welcomed herself inside this woman’s home. She soon realized the cat was pregnant and made her a little bed incase she had the babies. A few days later, the mama cat gave birth to two kittens and stole the heart of her rescuer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
homenewshere.com

Starving Cat Shows Up To Guy’s Backyard Asking For Help | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Malnourished cat walked up to this guy’s backyard asking for help — watch him learn how to use the litter box from the other cats!. Keep up with Gnar on Instagram: https://thedo.do/Jdh3nz and TikTok: https://thedo.do/jdh3nz. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Woman Saves 1 Horse — Then Ends Up Rescuing 200 More Animals | The Dodo Heroes

Woman saves a sad, skinny horse — watch when she starts coming to greet her every single morning 💛. Check out Skydog Sanctuary https://thedo.do/skydogig to see all the amazing work they do!. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

This Dog Is So Obsessed With His Little Blue Pool | The Dodo

This dog is so obsessed with his pool — there's only one way his parents can get him through rainy days 💙. Keep up with Murfy on Instagram: thedo.do/themurfdoodle and TikTok: thedo.do/Themurfdoodle.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Orphaned Baby Donkey Kicked Away Anyone Who Tried To Be Friends | The Dodo Odd Couples

Orphaned baby donkey tried to kick anyone who wanted to be friends — then she met her soulmate 💛. To see more amazing rescues, visit Hasty's Haven's website: https://thedo.do/hastyshaven, donate here: https://thedo.do/hastyshavendonate and follow them on on TikTok: https://thedo.do/Hastyshaven. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Pregnant Dog Raises An Incredible Amount of Puppies | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Foster dog starts giving birth — and doesn't stop until there are more puppies than anyone imagined!. Special thanks to Cassandra for sharing her footage with us!. And thanks to Carter for fostering Pebbles, you can check her out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/cartercifelli. To help Saving Grace NC rescue more...
PETS
Clayton News Daily

Freezing Puppies Found Deep In The Snow | The Dodo

This guy found a litter of 9 puppies abandoned in deep snow. You can help Robert care for more strays by donating to: https://thedo.do/helpeveryday. You can see more of Robert's amazing rescues on YouTube: https://thedo.do/everydaystray. You can also check him out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/robert. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals?...
ANIMALS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Veteran and Loyal Pup Save Each Other | The Dodo

When Veteran David came home after 20 years of service in the military, he knew he needed a little help from a furry friend while acclimating to civilian life. That’s when David found K9s For Warriors and met his loving pup, Doc. David and Doc saved each other. It’s been...
MIX 94.9

Know Someone In Need This Holiday? Show Them This!

The holidays can be a tough time for many people, especially with the added stress of a pandemic. There are many people in the community who could use a break, a helping hand, and information about the resources that are available to them. Sometimes the hardest part of needing help...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy