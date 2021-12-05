Puppies So Happy Someone Showed Up In Middle Of Night To Save Them | The Dodo

Their sad faces tell a story of human betrayal. Dogs of all colours, breeds and sizes that were snapped up by eager families during the pandemic have now been heartlessly rejected. Like children bored with an old toy, owners have found the novelty of having a four-legged friend in lockdown...
This 16-year-old dog gets rescued from being trapped in a box for his entire life. Watch his transformation from being matted and unrecognizable to getting the opportunity to run around like a puppy again.
Watch this scared, hairless dog transform into the prettiest, happiest girl.
This dog who was a new mom couldn't stop wagging her tail once she knew her babies would be safe 💗.
Magda and her friend found Icky on the street, and knew that they couldn't just leave her there. So they decided to bring her along for the ride!
Woman spends days trying to catch a tiny puppy who was living in the woods — then figures out the secret to earning her trust.
The same bear has been caught repeatedly on security cameras sneaking into a recreational center to go swimming.
This stray cat welcomed herself inside this woman’s home. She soon realized the cat was pregnant and made her a little bed incase she had the babies. A few days later, the mama cat gave birth to two kittens and stole the heart of her rescuer.
Malnourished cat walked up to this guy's backyard asking for help — watch him learn how to use the litter box from the other cats!
Woman saves a sad, skinny horse — watch when she starts coming to greet her every single morning 💛.
No one knew this rescue pittie was even pregnant — wait to see the crazy number of puppies she has ❤️.
This shelter puppy was too sick to move — now he sprints around with his new siblings ❤.
Orphaned baby donkey tried to kick anyone who wanted to be friends — then she met her soulmate 💛.
Foster dog starts giving birth — and doesn't stop until there are more puppies than anyone imagined!
This guy found a litter of 9 puppies abandoned in deep snow.
When Veteran David came home after 20 years of service in the military, he knew he needed a little help from a furry friend while acclimating to civilian life. That's when David found K9s For Warriors and met his loving pup, Doc. David and Doc saved each other. It's been...
