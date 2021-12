RICHMOND (December 9, 2021) – In an important environmental-related official opinion issued at the request of Senator Ghazala Hashmi, Attorney General Mark R. Herring clearly establishes Virginia’s environmental justice policy and concludes that state agencies, specifically the Department of Environmental Quality, must consider the Environmental Justice Act (EJA) during the permitting process for any kind of construction, program, or policy. The opinion will help ensure that environmental justice, as outlined in the Act, “is carried out” across the Commonwealth for any new project.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO