While celebrating its 150th year, the University of Central Missouri will also recognize its 2021 fall graduates during commencement exercises Dec. 10-11. WARRENSBURG, MO – With more than 900 students expected to don their caps and gowns, the University of Central Missouri will celebrate its 2021 Fall Commencement exercises with four ceremonies the weekend of Dec. 10-11. Graduates will not only become members of the Class of 2021 but also have the honor of being part of the 150-year class as UCM continues to celebrate its sesquicentennial.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO