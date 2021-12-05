ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several trails in Boulder temporarily closed following armed carjacking attempt

Photo credit: pawel.gaul. File Photo. (iStock)

Several hiking trails in the area of Flagstaff road in Boulder were temporarily closed on Saturday as police searched for two suspects involved in an armed carjacking attempt, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The crime occurred in the area of Realization Point near the 3400 block of Flagstaff Road, official say.

Two men allegedly approached the female victim as she was walking out of the parking lot toward the summit. The woman reported that one of the suspects showed her a rifle and demanded that she give him her keys.

When she refused, the suspects reportedly fled on foot. The woman was uninjured.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident at around 6:30 AM on Saturday morning.

Rangers from the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and Deputies were activated in the area to find the men.

Flagstaff Road and several hiking trails on the road were closed while officials conducted the search.

The suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact deputies at 303-441-4444 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

