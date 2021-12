Jamaal Lascelles has told Newcastle their season starts now after admitting they have not been good enough to date.The 28-year-old Magpies skipper marshalled a concerted defensive display as Eddie Howe’s men finally secured their first Premier League victory of the campaign at the 15th attempt against Burnley on Saturday to rekindle their survival hopes.Never before has a team which has endured the same barren start in the Premier League era managed to avoid the drop, but Lascelles is hoping a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Clarets can provide the springboard for something special on Tyneside.He told the club’s official website:...

