Re: VMware Workstation 16 Pro HDD fixed size?

By Sandi1987
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you create a new VM, select "Custom" configuration at the first...

The Windows Club

How to fix VMware Internal Error while powering on

For many users, VMware is a go-to platform for creating and using Virtual Machine. It allows you to have multiple Operating Systems on a single host computer. But as of late, many users started complaining about VMware Internal Error and want to see some solutions to resolve the problem. That’s why we have accumulated and created some solutions that will help you in fixing the Internal Error in your VMware.
How does VMware pro 16 connect proxy server to virtual machine?

I am using vmware pro 16. I want to always have a proxy server connected to my virtual machine, but I don't know how. Please explain with pictures. And I couldn't find a suitable topic. I'm sorry. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. A moderator should be along to move your thread...
Re: Xbox bluetooth controller to VM Fusion Pro

I have VMware Fusion 12 Pro setup on my MacBook Pro. I am running Windows 10. VMware Fusion 12 Pro on 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, MacOS Big Sur 11.6. Professional Version 12.2.1 (18811640) I am trying to connect my Xbox controller as a Bluetooth device to my VM Windows 10,...
VMware Fusion with multiple display

I'm using 3 displays including my laptop monitor and 2 external monitors. The problem is I'm not able to expand my VMware to other motors. Also, I having a problem with Unity mode. I worked when I used only with my MacBook, but since when I used with my external moditor.
Upgraded to Workstation Pro 16, now I can't use Office 365, Lastpass, or Internet

I have a new laptop running Ubuntu 20.04 and Workstation Pro 16. My previous laptop was running Ubuntu 18.4 and Workstation Pro 15. I have 3 Win7 VMs. VM "A" was created from an image of an old windows laptop using VMWare Version 14. VM "B" and "C" were created new using version 15. All VMs worked fine prior to the upgrade.
Does Vmware Player 12 compatible with Vmware Workstation 16 virtual machine data?

Does Vmware Player 12 compatible with Vmware Workstation 16 virtual machine data?. 1. Are you asking if you can take a WS16 VM and run it on WS12? Or something else?. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. Re. size. VMware Player 16 has a lot more on board than VMware Player 12. To...
Re: VMware Player exclusive fullscreen mode

*Apologies, but I'm not sure where to post this question. How do you enter exclusive fullscreen mode in the VMware player? Can't seem to find it. Also not talking about the regular maximised fullscreen, which is not fullscreen at all but closer to a borderless window. I've looked around for a bit and some folks are talking about a 'view' menu but I don't see that. Using the latest v16.
Re: Stuck on Initializing VMware Fusion

As the title says. I have been waiting for 2 hours but still loading! MacBook Air Latest Vmware Fusion (8.5.8) You manually uninstall and reinstall Fusion. The article will help to provide the step. You manually uninstall and reinstall Fusion. The article will help to provide the step. I've tried...
vmware integrad openstack images

I deployed vmware integrated openstack 7.1 (with vDS, No NSX -T) The system is working now, but I'm stuck in the image part. I want automatic Centos and Windows installation. Frankly, I don't know much about this. I'm currently doing a manual installation with iso files temporarily, but it takes a lot of time.
Re: Workstation 16.2.0 cannot use paste.

Workstation 16.2.0 cannot use paste. Before upgrading to v16.2.0 build-18760230 from v16 I could use Edit -> Paste, but not Crtl+V to paste into a Centos7 guest. Since upgrading to 16.2.0 I can't even do that. I've made sure that the guest is running open-vm-tools (x86_64 0:11.0.5-3.e17_9.3). It's a feature I use daily so it needs to work. How do I get it to work?
windowscentral.com

Forget other budget laptops and check out these HP Envy x360 Black Friday deals

HP's Envy x360 15 convertible laptop blew me away when I reviewed it earlier this year, noting impressive battery life, performance, and overall design. The Envy brand is a more affordable alternative to the premium Spectre x360 lineup, but it borrows many of the same features without costing nearly as much. If you like the idea of a 15.6-inch laptop that can have its display spin around for tent, stand, and tablet modes, this is likely the best you'll find in this price range. It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals available, but only while HP's Flash Sale lasts through the day.
Re: Vmware tools uninstallling

Anyone have any suggestions as far as vmware tools uninstalling. We have a client running Vcenter 7.0.3 and vmware tools v 11360, and the tools keeps uninstalling every wek or so. Get a notice that it is down, log into vcenter and notice that tools is not installed and thus, has no NIC divers/network, reinstall tools, and everything is good once again.
Esxi 6.5 WD Sata RED HDD Dead Slow

Using ESXI 6.5 Update 3 HP Image on HP ML350 G6 2X Xeon CPU & 128GB RAM, i know G6 is old but i can only afford that. I don't have SAS drives but my G6 has 7 SATA ports, installed ESXI on 1TB SSD and added 2TB WD RED hdd as storage, when i create vm on SSD drive it's really fast and stable (as expected), but when i create an vm on 2tb storage disk even the creation of vm tooks arround 10minutes, it's same with copying something to 2tb hdd.
makeuseof.com

How to Fix VMware Errors After a Linux Kernel Upgrade

VMware is an excellent virtualization solution for Linux users who want to experiment with multiple operating systems on one computer, but it has one annoying problem. It tends to break when you update the Linux kernel to a very recent version. When this happens, you can either go without your...
Tom's Hardware

14TB Seagate IronWolf HDD is $200 off for Cyber Monday

Earlier this year the world was in the sudden grip of an HDD shortage due to the new Chia crypto coin, but now hard drive prices have fallen back to normal, and now below normal with the 14TB Seagate IronWolf NAS drive that is $329 at Newegg for Cyber Monday. That's a $200 discount on a beefy slab of storage that would be just as much at home in a desktop PC as it would in a multi-drive NAS.
Managing VMware SDDC with Salt

Since the acquisition of SaltStack last year, we’ve been hard at work integrating SaltStack commercial capabilities into VMware vRealize Automation while simultaneously investing in the open source Salt Project and its community. Today I’m excited to highlight a new release from the Salt Project community: Salt Modules for VMware SDDC. These powerful new Salt modules help users deploy and manage VMware components such as vSphere, NSX-T, VMware Cloud on AWS, and vRealize Automation.
