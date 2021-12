The Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears shouldn’t be the most competitive game during the Week 13 slate, but it does hold a lot of storyline intrigue. We won’t see Justin Fields in this one, which once again robs us of watching one of the most athletic QB duels of all time (Lamar Jackson missed the Baltimore/Chicago game). At least we have Kyler Murray back! The NFL has missed his presence dearly.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO