No. 5 Notre Dame to face No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 5 Notre Dame (11-1, independent, No. 5 CFP) vs No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2, Big 12, No. 9 CFP), Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET. Notre Dame: QB Jack Coan. The senior has thrown for 2,641 yards and 20 TDs...

On3.com

Report: Oklahoma Sooners coordinator makes surprise decision

Multiple assistant coaches have left the Oklahoma staff after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to become the next head coach of the USC Trojans. But it appears that new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was able to keep a valuable part of the Sooners’ staff in Norman. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma run game coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh is expected to remain on Venables’ staff instead of leaving for Riley and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh previews Michigan's B1G Championship Game showdown vs. Iowa

Michigan has finally done it, getting the gigantic monkey off the back with an incredible win vs. Ohio State in The Game. The big stars for the Wolverines were Aidan Hutchinson and Hassan Haskins in what turned out to be a complete performance for Michigan. Jim Harbaugh’s squad kept the Buckeye offense off-balance while dominating the trenches on both sides of the ball.
IOWA STATE
dallassun.com

Marcus Freeman to debut in Fiesta Bowl after Notre Dame's CFP miss

Looks like Notre Dame has turned into the ultimate bubble team for the College Football Playoff. The Irish were the first team left out of the four-team playoff when the committee placed them at No. 5 on Sunday. Last year, Notre Dame gained the last playoff spot. Notre Dame (11-1)...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
Person
Lou Holtz
WTOP

K-State parts with assistant coaches Messingham, Ray

Kansas State dumped offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham and tights ends coach Jason Ray on Friday. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said the two assistant coaches, whose contracts were due to expire in February, would not be retained for the bowl season. Kansas State finished 7-5 and should learn its bowl destination on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Bowl Games#Rose Bowl#Fiesta Bowl#Notre Dame#Oklahoma State#American Football#Irish#Ap
ndinsider.com

Hansen: No siesta in the Fiesta Bowl as Notre Dame has a chance to evolve as a program

What feels packaged as a consolation prize, and a deserved one, really is an opportunity for evolution for the Notre Dame football program. One spot short of its third College Football Playoff appearance in a four-year span, No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) instead will make its 40th-ever postseason appearance in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1 in Glendale, Ariz. (1 p.m. EST; ESPN), against ninth-ranked Oklahoma State (11-2).
NOTRE DAME, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi Named Finalist For Eddie Robinson Coach Of The Year Award

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. Narduzzi’s being named as a finalist comes after Pitt finished its regular season schedule with an 11-2 record. The team recently won its first ACC Championship, defeating Wake Forest 45-21 last weekend in Charlotte. Pitt will face Michigan State on December 30 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The full list of finalists includes the following other coaches: Blake Anderson, Utah State Dave Aranda, Baylor Luke Fickell. Cincinnati Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Billy Napier, Louisiana Nick Saban, Alabama Kalani Sitake, BYU Kirby Smart, Georgia Jeff Traylor, UTSA Mel Tucker, Michigan State Kyle Whittingham, Utah
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Surprising SEC coach in mix for Oregon job

The Oregon Ducks are now looking for a new head coach after Mario Cristobal left for Miami. We have written about one reported candidate for the job. Another surprising candidate is also said to be in the mix. Football Scoop reported on Thursday that Auburn first-year head coach Bryan Harsin...
OREGON STATE

