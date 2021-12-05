No. 5 Notre Dame to face No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

Multiple assistant coaches have left the Oklahoma staff after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to become the next head coach of the USC Trojans. But it appears that new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was able to keep a valuable part of the Sooners’ staff in Norman. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma run game coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh is expected to remain on Venables’ staff instead of leaving for Riley and USC.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO