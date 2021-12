It has finally happened. A team from the Group of 5 ranks has crashed the College Football Playoff party as Cincinnati secured a spot in this year's field as the nation's only remaining undefeated team. It won't matter to the Bearcats if nobody is giving them much of a chance because they have been looking to prove their doubters wrong all season. And now they have that oh-so-lucrative opportunity on New Year's Eve against No. 1 Alabama in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic/College Football Playoff Semifinal.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO