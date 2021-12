The big cherry tree in the garden clung to its yellowing foliage throughout the damp, still autumn, then shed the lot in two days. Beyond the branches lie vistas unseen for months. I spend a half-hour watching a man repoint a chimney 100 metres away. I switch over to check on a loft extension going up nearby, just by swivelling in my chair. I don’t do this because I have nothing else to do; I do it because I have too much else to do.

