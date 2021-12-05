ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants fall to Dolphins: Winners, losers and those in between

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The New York Giants entered Week 13 shorthanded and hopeful, but left Miami just shorthanded.

In one of their ugliest performances in recent years, the Giants were manhandled by the Miami Dolphins despite the scoreboard showing a low-scoring affair. The reason for that? Big Blue’s usually anemic offense was completely non-functional on Sunday.

With limited weapons, a replacement quarterback and injuries abound, the Giants’ offense was so bad Jason Garrett could be heard laughing from his home in Dallas. And defensively? They, too, left a bit to be desired.

With the loss, the Giants fall to 4-8 on the season and see their slim playoff hopes slip further away.

Here’s a look at the winners and losers (and those in between) from Sunday’s 20-9 loss.

Winners

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Evan Engram: Engram had been largely absent all season but showed up in Week 13. He hauled in several difficult catches, including one where the ball was nearly on him before he turned around. It was arguably his best game of the past two seasons despite lacking earth-shattering numbers. And it would have been better had Mike Glennon hit him for what would have been a touchdown in the third quarter.

Pharoh Cooper: Signed to the practice squad last month, Cooper was essentially an emergency addition due to injury. He has been repeatedly elevated to handle return duties and he provides legitimate value there. Anything else is gravy and luckily for the Giants, Cooper has provided some gravy offensively.

Graham Gano: Gano has become the only offense the Giants have. He was three-for-four on field goals in Week 13 and connected from 51 yards out, which set a single-season Giants record for makes from beyond 50 yards (6).

Others: Azeez Ojulari, Eli Penny, Quincy Roche, Dexter Lawrence

Losers

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley: It’s painful to watch Barkley struggle. The O-Line certainly doesn’t help him, but the former Offensive Rookie of the Year looks like a shell of his former self — and so much of that seems mental. Barkley did have a couple nice runs where he bounced outside for a big gain but that was it. Outside of that, he had multiple plays of zero or negative yardage and dropped two passes (nearly a third).

Mike Glennon: Glennon was thrust into an unenviable position with his top two wide receivers out, Kenny Golladay hobbled and a bad O-Line. However, the veteran did little to help himself. He tossed one gambling interception and several others that were in danger of being picked off. Glennon also missed a wide open Evan Engram in the third quarter on what would have been a touchdown. He later missed a wide open John Ross.

Darius Slayton: Once again, with so many receivers out or limited, Slayton had an opportunity to step up and make some plays. He didn’t. Instead, he hauled in just two receptions on seven targets for 13 yards. He also had a drop.

Others: Riley Dixon, Will Hernandez, Billy Price

Mixed reviews

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Robinson: For the second week in a row, it was a mixed bag for the rookie. Robinson made several key plays — including a pass defensed and third-down tackle — but also had a few negative moments. His ball location certainly needs work and his tackling must become consistent (missed another on Sunday).

Logan Ryan: In his return from a COVID-19 battle, Ryan was up-and-down. He made a few heads-up plays on the field but counterbalanced that with miscommunication issues. Those predominantly came between he and James Bradberry, who also had a mixed performance on Sunday.

Others: Logan Ryan, James Bradberry, Ben Bredeson, Tae Crowder

