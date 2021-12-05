Giants' offense flatlines in 20-9 loss to Dolphins

The New York Giants entered Sunday’s game without starting quarterback Daniel Jones in an already struggling offense. Their lack of ability to put a touchdown together was ultimately the reason they were downed by the hot Miami Dolphins.

Even though the Giants’ defense played well enough assisted by a bunch of drops by Dolphin pass catchers, Big Blue struggle to hang in the game due to the offense.

As time expired, New York left Miami with a 20-9 loss.

Final score: Dolphins 20, Giants 9

Keys to the game

Giants went 6-for-16 on third down.

New York had just one trip to the red zone (0-for-1).

New York amassed just 250 total yards.

Jalen Waddle (9 catches, 90 yards).

Graham Gano (3-for-4 on field goals).

It was over when...

Early in the 4th quarter the Dolphins scored a touchdown to go up 17-6. With the Giants’ offense looking inept all game long, that touchdown put the Giants down 11 and Big Blue continued to struggle on offense.

New York would go on to score three more, but they also allowed Miami to connect on another field goal. It never got any closer.

Players of the game

K Graham Gano (3-for-4 FG, 9 points)

TE Evan Engram (4 rec., 61 yards)

LB Azeez Ojulari (4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 sack)

Injuries

Kenny Golladay left the game in the second quarter with a rib injury. Golladay did return in the second half. With Sterling Shepard and rookie Kadarius Toney already out, it would have left the Giants were extremely shorthanded at receiver for the remainder of the game.

Giants head coach Joe Judge will hold a conference call with the team’s beat writers on Monday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

The Giants will return to practice on Wednesday in Arizona ahead of a Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is 4:05 pm. ET.