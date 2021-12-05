ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants vs. Dolphins Player of the Game: Graham Gano

By Doug Rush
 5 days ago
The New York Giants really could have used Daniel Jones on Sunday in a very winnable game against the Miami Dolphins.

Yet, with Jones sitting out due to a neck injury and Mike Glennon starting, the Giants’ offense simply couldn’t find a way to get anything done in a 20-9 loss to the Dolphins. It was Miami’s sixth straight win.

The best player for the Giants was their place kicker, Graham Gano.

Gano made a 39-yarder to put the Giants up 3-0 in the first quarter. He then made a 34-yard try to close the score at 10-6 in the third quarter. And finally, he made a 51-yarder that made the game 17-9 in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, Gano missed a 56-yard attempt that would have brought the score to 20-12 with nine seconds left.

The miss was just his fourth of the season. Gano is now 22-for-26, which shows how consistent their kicker has been all season long, something the Giants offense hasn’t been in 2021.

With his 51-yard boot, Gano also set a Giants’ single-season record for made field goals from beyond 50 yards (6).

