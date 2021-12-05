U.S. reluctance to lift all Iran sanctions main hurdle to reviving 2015 pact- Iranian official

The United States placed a Chinese software firm and a North Korean animation studio on its blacklist Friday as it slapped sanctions on officials and entities in eight countries for human rights abuse. The US Treasury said China's artificial intelligence company SenseTime, and two ethnic Uyghur political leaders in China's Xinjiang region Shohrat Zakir and Erken Tuniyaz, took part in the sweeping oppression of Uyghurs. The Treasury said SenseTime's facial recognition programs were designed in part to be used in Xinjiang against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities, more than one million of who have been incarcerated in prison camps in the region. "The mass detention of Uyghurs is part of an effort by (Chinese) authorities to use detentions and data-driven surveillance to create a police state in the Xinjiang region," the Treasury said.

