ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. reluctance to lift all Iran sanctions main hurdle to reviving 2015 pact- Iranian official

By Parisa Hafezi, John Irish Reuters
Union Leader
 5 days ago

DUBAI — The reluctance of the United States to lift all sanctions on Iran is the main challenge to reviving a 2015 nuclear pact, a senior Iranian official said on Sunday, as Western powers questioned Tehran’s determination to salvage the agreement. Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran on reinstating...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
shorenewsnetwork.com

U.S. slaps sanctions on foreign officials for alleged corruption, El Salvador bristles

WASHINGTON/SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday targeted foreign government officials and companies it accused of corruption, including senior figures in El Salvador and Guatemala involved in their countries’ COVID-19 responses. Thursday’s action, the latest in a series of sanctions announcements in the week of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
persecution.org

U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Progress as Iranian Christians Continue to Suffer

Since President Biden took office, U.S. officials have been negotiating with their Iranian counterparts in an effort to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement that aims to curb the Iranian nuclear program. Though the plan passed under President Obama in 2014 amidst heavy criticism for being too soft on the regime, President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement in 2018.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
Shore News Network

U.S. sanctions foreign officials for corruption, COVID-linked graft

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday targeted government officials and companies it accused of corruption, including officials in El Salvador and Guatemala involved in their countries COVID-19 responses. Thursday’s action, the latest in a series of sanctions announcements marking the week of President Joe Biden’s democracy summit https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-summit-democracy-rally-nations-against-rising-authoritarianism-2021-12-09,...
U.S. POLITICS
investing.com

U.S. sanctions target individuals, entities in Iran, Syria, Uganda -website

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States issued fresh sanctions on Tuesday against 15 individuals and four entities in Iran, Syria and Uganda, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website. The sanctions target Iran's counterterrorism special forces as well as Iran's Gholamreza Soleimani of the Basij Resistance Force, among others, the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Economic Sanctions#U S State Department#Iranian#Western#European
Reuters

Iran nuclear talks break, Europe, U.S. dismayed by Iranian stance

VIENNA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal broke off until next week as European officials voiced dismay on Friday at sweeping demands by Iran's new, hardline government. The seventh round of talks in Vienna is the first with delegates sent by Iran's...
WORLD
kfgo.com

U.S. senators seek sanctions on Iran over alleged plot to kidnap journalist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic and Republican U.S. senators announced legislation on Thursday that would impose sanctions over an alleged plot by Iranian intelligence agents to kidnap Iranian-born U.S. journalist Masih Alinejad. Democrat Ben Cardin and Republican Pat Toomey said their legislation would seek to hold Iran accountable for the plot...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. and Iran pessimistic about reviving nuclear deal

VIENNA/STOCKHOLM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The United States and Iran both sounded pessimistic on Thursday about the chances of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with Washington saying it had little cause for optimism and Tehran questioning the determination of U.S. and European negotiators. "I have to tell you, recent...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Dubai
wtvbam.com

Iran says no way to return to 2015 deal without lifting of all sanctions

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran demanded on Monday the removal of all sanctions in a verifiable process as talks resumed between Tehran and world powers that are aimed at reinstating a 2015 nuclear pact abandoned by Washington three years ago. In a statement published just before the talks started, Iran’s Foreign...
MIDDLE EAST
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal resume; U.S. stays distant

VIENNA — Negotiators in Vienna resumed talks Monday over reviving Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with the United States taking part at arm’s length as in previous rounds since the Trump administration pulled out of the accord three years ago. Hopes of quick progress were muted after a...
WORLD
AFP

US targets Chinese, North Korean firms with sanctions

The United States placed a Chinese software firm and a North Korean animation studio on its blacklist Friday as it slapped sanctions on officials and entities in eight countries for human rights abuse. The US Treasury said China's artificial intelligence company SenseTime, and two ethnic Uyghur political leaders in China's Xinjiang region Shohrat Zakir and Erken Tuniyaz, took part in the sweeping oppression of Uyghurs. The Treasury said SenseTime's facial recognition programs were designed in part to be used in Xinjiang against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities, more than one million of who have been incarcerated in prison camps in the region. "The mass detention of Uyghurs is part of an effort by (Chinese) authorities to use detentions and data-driven surveillance to create a police state in the Xinjiang region," the Treasury said.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy