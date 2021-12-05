7-year-old Ossining girl raises money to give back to hospitalized children

A 7-year-old girl from Ossining is giving back to children who are hospitalized this holiday season.

Stella Fosgate was 4 years old when a virus almost put her in a wheelchair. She had to spend Christmas at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital.

Fosgate says while her family showered her with gifts, she realized not all kids were as lucky.

"I keep remembering in the hospital, what it felt like, so I don't want that to happen to other kids," she says.

This is her third year running her annual toy drive. Her friends helped paint ornaments to sell and she's partnered with local businesses for more toy donation sites.

She has collected $8,000 and 400 toys so far – double last year's amount.

Fosgate is setting even bigger goals for next year.

"I hope one day that it gets to more than one hospital," she says.

She'll be delivering all the toys and a big check to Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in a few weeks. For more information on Stella's Toy Drive, click here .