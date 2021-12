This week’s trip to MetLife Stadium had a happier ending for the Eagles than their Week 12 trip. Gardner Minshew played well in place of the injured Jalen Hurts and the Eagles scored on all but one of their possessions to power their way to a 33-18 win over the Jets. The victory moves them to 6-7 as they head into a bye week to rest up for a final push at a playoff spot in the final weeks of the season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO