PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are planning to start Mason Rudolph as quarterback against the Chargers, but coach Mike Tomlin said he’ll “leave the light on” for Ben Roethlisberger if he tests negative for COVID-19. “We’re going to build our plan around getting Mason ready to play,” Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference. “We’re going to highlight his talents and skills relative to the opponents we intend to play.”

NFL ・ 24 DAYS AGO