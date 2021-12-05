Picks galore! Cardinals defense rattles off 4 interceptions in win over Bears

Matt Nagy’s Bears have been in this position before. But the task truly could not be any taller. Last season, when Chicago fell to 5-7 after a humiliating collapse to the Lions, the pending schedule proved to be a welcome reprieve. Two of the NFL’s worst teams, in the Texans and Jaguars, and a team that is never going anywhere prestigious with Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback in the Vikings, were all that stood between the Bears and an above .500 mark and a potential playoff berth. They, of course, clocked Houston and Jacksonville, and soundly beat the Vikings in Minnesota for the third straight year. Even with a difficult home task against the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the Packers in Week 17, the then-8-7 Bears were strong enough to play a “meaningful” January game.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO