Picks galore! Cardinals defense rattles off 4 interceptions in win over Bears

By TYLER DRAKE
Arizona Sports
5 days ago
 5 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals defense is a big fan of playing on the road. It couldn’t have been more evident in Sunday’s 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 13. The unit gave quarterback Andy Dalton fits early and often, ripping the signal caller to the tune of four interceptions and...

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

