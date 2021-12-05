ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Donte Williams Addresses Future With USC Following Cal

By Lida Li
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 5 days ago

The USC Trojans concluded their 2021 football season with a 24-14 loss on the road against the Cal Bears. It was their final game under interim head coach Donte Williams, before new head coach, Lincoln Riley, takes over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eeKkd_0dEo8mNT00
USA TODAY 

As the Lincoln Riley era unfolds, it's unclear what Williams’ future will look like. During the Cal postgame press conference, Williams was asked about his expectations for next season, and he responded with an honest answer.

“To be honest, I haven’t even thought about that right now,” Williams said.

“I mean, [there are] lot of guys in that locker room right now that hurt. Everybody thinks about the players, but I mean, it’s the staff. It’s [the] support staff, [and] a lot of people that hurt,” Williams said.

“For me to sit up here and talk about my future - that is selfish - and one thing I am not is a selfish person.”

Williams inherited a tough situation, following the firing of former head coach Clay Helton. The prized recruiter reflected on the challenges that came with the opportunity to try and mend USC's 2021 season.

“You can deal with any kind of challenge God puts in front of you,” Williams said.

“I mean, it was a challenge, it’s a challenge that we all accept[ed]. Life is all about challenges and it’s about, you know, how you come out of that challenge.”

USC finished their 2021 season with a [4-8] overall record under Williams.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Comments / 0

Related
AllTrojans

Giants Adoree' Jackson Praises Donte Williams Efforts As USC Head Coach

The USC Trojans have three games left on their schedule, and arguably their most meaningful contest this weekend against the UCLA Bruins. This crosstown rivalry dates back to 1929, and serves as the 'battle for LA' and 'battle for the Victory Bell'. Interim head coach Donte Williams will be leading the Men of Troy on Saturday in his eighth game as head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

Donte Williams Breaks Silence On Lincoln Riley Hire

USC interim head coach Donte Williams spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon, and addressed the Lincoln Riley news immediately in his opening address. “The administration at USC [did] the right thing and they made a splash hire,” Williams said. “Bright, bright, bright future for USC football going ahead. Congratulations to Coach Riley. Like I say, USC, it’s only up from here. That is the truth.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

Donte Williams Calls USC's Defensive Efforts 'Disgusting'

The USC Trojans visibly struggled on defense, Saturday against the UCLA Bruins, allowing Chip Kelly's team to score 62 points total, and 20 in the fourth quarter of the game. But this teams struggle to contain opposing offenses, wasn't isolated to the Bruins. USC has allowed 255 points against Pac-12 opponents, and lost four games at home this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Lincoln Riley
AllTrojans

Injuries Plague USC Trojans Ahead of BYU

The Men of Troy are gearing up for their week 13 contest against the BYU Cougars, but could be without several players due to injury. Interim head coach Donte Williams spoke with the media after Tuesday practice, and provided updates on three key players. Michael Trigg, Tight End. Michael Trigg...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

While the Lincoln Riley hype is evident, beating Cal is priority No. 1 for USC football

Following the hiring of Lincoln Riley on Sunday, there was still a buzz in the air that seemed different than an ordinary late-season practice Wednesday afternoon. USC’s players were energized, hooping and hollering and getting after it while bumping rap music in the background. This practice didn’t have the morale of a typical 4-7 football team.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
247Sports

Donte Williams focuses on Cal, compliments Lincoln Riley

USC interim head coach Donte Williams met with the media for the first time since Lincoln Riley was announced as the new Trojan head coach following the Trojans’ Tuesday practice. Williams did his best to steer the focus from Riley and back onto USC’s (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) late night Saturday game (8PM PST FS1) against Cal (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) in Berkeley. That game closes out the 2021 regular season for USC but unsurprisingly most of the inquiries were about the future. Williams opened by giving props to USC on the Riley hire.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Future#American Football#Social Media
Santa Maria Times

USC, Cal wrapping up season after earlier postponement

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — USC will play its final game of the season Saturday in Berkeley, but the Trojans won’t have Lincoln Riley calling plays from the sidelines. Riley, who was hired this week after five years at Oklahoma, is trying to settle in and set up shop in Los Angeles and won’t officially take over until the offseason.
BERKELEY, CA
USA Today

Social media activity raises possibility of Donte Williams to Washington

It might not mean much, but during a crazy coaching carousel, and in the midst of so many unexpected — even absurd — plot twists, every small action or detail might matter. It’s hard to write anything off or completely dismiss various occurrences at this point. No one expected Lincoln Riley to come to USC, but then it happened.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
uscannenbergmedia.com

Key mistakes haunt USC football in season finale loss to Cal

The final game of a tumultuous 2021 season for the USC Trojans football team ended in one last disappointing defeat. USC lost its season finale 24-14 to the California Golden Bears, its first loss to Cal in Berkeley since 2003, to finish the year with a record of 4-8. While...
BERKELEY, CA
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

5-star LB Harold Perkins narrows list to final 3 schools

Cypress (Texas) Cy Park five-star linebacker Harold Perkins officially trimmed his list of schools on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound playmaker told On3 he will decide between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. Perkins also told On3 he has a commitment date set. He will announce his pledge Jan. 2 at the...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Blowout Win

Sunday was a good day for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. New England is arguably the hottest team in the National Football League right now and the AFC East franchise certainly played like it on Sunday. The Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, on Sunday afternoon. New...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
826
Followers
816
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy