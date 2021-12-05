ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Woman Wins $1M On Billion Dollar Gold Rush Scratch-Off

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OpLI_0dEo6yMr00

A Florida woman has struck gold after purchasing a Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Angelina Decker, 45, of Haines City, has claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

“She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00,” said lottery officials.

Decker purchased her winning ticket from Superway, located at 201 Dundee Road in Dundee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in February and features four top prizes of $15 million – the largest Scratch-Off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery! The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.

Players can also enter non-winning GOLD RUSH SUPREME tickets into the Gold Rush Supreme Bonus Play Promotion! In each of the eight drawings, one player will win a growing jackpot prize starting at $10,000, five players will each win $5,000, 15 players will each win $1,000, and 20 players will each win $500. For more information, visit www.flalottery.com.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 14

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida FWC TrophyCatch Awards Season 9 Phoenix Bass Boat

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) TrophyCatch program has awarded the Season 9 Phoenix bass boat to angler James Bernard from Lee, Florida. Five drawing finalists were randomly selected from thousands of TrophyCatch registrants to drop their names into a bucket for an exciting “reverse drawing” that was held Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Bobby Lane Cup youth tournament. The last remaining name drawn from the bucket revealed Bernard to be the winner of the Phoenix boat package.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Haines City, FL
Haines City, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Haines City, FL
Lifestyle
The Free Press - TFP

PatchMaster Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise Opening in the Orlando area

Former warehouse manager uses sales and marketing experience to serve the community in the Orlando area. ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Luise Palmarr noticed a gap in the Floridian housing market: there were no drywall repair companies in the Orlando area. That is when he decided to partner with PatchMaster to become Orlando's first drywall repair company for the franchise.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery#Tampa District Office#Superway#Eetf#Tampafp Com#Tampa Local News Sports#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces First-Ever Statewide Flooding Resilience Plan

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was joined on Tuesday, by Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Shawn Hamilton, Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks, and other stakeholders to announce another milestone in Florida’s efforts to protect Florida’s coastal and inland communities with the state’s ‘first-ever’ Statewide Flooding Resilience Plan.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

In Florida, A Potential Mass Shooter Was Thwarted, Not By Gun-Control Laws, But In Spite Of Them

Up in Michigan, four families are mourning and several more are hurting because a school shooter’s warning signs of emotional turmoil mixed with gun possession were ignored. But in Daytona Beach, police are cheering witnesses who came forward to identify and stop a potential mass murderer – instead of the ineffective gun-control laws that were supposed to do so.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Baby K’tan, LLC Continues Philanthropic Efforts

Baby K’tan, LLC donated over 1,800 Baby Carriers to March of Dimes, providing much needed essentials to parents in need as well as a donate at check-out option. DAVIE, FL, US, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Baby K’tan, a Florida based juvenile products brand, donated over 1,800 units of their infant baby carriers to March of Dimes. The single contribution had a total value of over $90,000 far surpassing previous donations made by the family-owned company.
CHARITIES
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
12K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy