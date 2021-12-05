Florida Woman Wins $1M On Billion Dollar Gold Rush Scratch-Off

A Florida woman has struck gold after purchasing a Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Angelina Decker, 45, of Haines City, has claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

“She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00,” said lottery officials.

Decker purchased her winning ticket from Superway, located at 201 Dundee Road in Dundee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in February and features four top prizes of $15 million – the largest Scratch-Off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery! The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.

Players can also enter non-winning GOLD RUSH SUPREME tickets into the Gold Rush Supreme Bonus Play Promotion! In each of the eight drawings, one player will win a growing jackpot prize starting at $10,000, five players will each win $5,000, 15 players will each win $1,000, and 20 players will each win $500. For more information, visit www.flalottery.com.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

