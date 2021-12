Getting To Know USC’s Week 12 Opponent: BYU Cougars. On Saturday evening the 4-6 USC Trojans will host the 9-2 BYU Cougars in a game where coach Donte Williams should throw caution to the wind. At 4-6, you don’t have much to lose, so now is the time to see what you have. With this game being at the Coliseum the Trojans could have the momentum necessary to make this a game. MyBookie has USC +7, and the Trojans will have to be much better on defense to stop this efficient Cougar offense.

