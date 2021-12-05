WATCH: Lions get first win of season on last-second TD from Goff to St. Brown

DETROIT (97.1 The Ticket) -- The Lions have done it.

Thanks to Amon-Ra St. Brown's first career touchdown -- an 11-yard strike from Jared Goff as time expired -- Detroit earned its first win of the season, a 29-27 victory over NFC North rival Minnesota.

Here's how the scene unfolded at Ford Field on Sunday.

The first win of the Dan Campbell era harkens back to the 2001 season, when the Lions -- also winless through 12 games that year -- broke into the win column with a December win over the Vikings.

