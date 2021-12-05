ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Do you still need a booster shot if you just had COVID?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
 5 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – As a new variant of COVID-19 starts to spread around the world, the Centers for Disease Control is encouraging all adults to get a booster shot as soon as they’re eligible. But what if you’ve just boosted your immunity the hard way by recovering from the virus?

The answer comes down to the debate between natural immunity and immunity garnered from the coronavirus vaccines.

“Immunity after a breakthrough case is imperfect,” David Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in an interview with Verywell Health .

Immunity from the vaccine is more reliable and may last longer than protection someone has after recovering from the virus, studies show.

For those reasons, the CDC still recommends eligible people get a booster shot, even if they’ve had a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

You can mix and match COVID vaccines, but should you?

First, you should wait to recover from all your COVID-19 symptoms, says the CDC. If you’ve tested positive for the virus, you should also wait until you meet all the requirements to end your quarantine before you seek out a booster. That means you can get a booster shot as soon as 10 days after your COVID symptoms started.

“People who have been infected should wait until after they have gotten better – and they may want to wait even longer after that – but it is suggested that they get a booster, if they are recommended for it,” said Dowdy.

Omicron booster: Will we need a shot that targets the mutated variant?

The CDC offers two reasons you should wait longer before getting a booster:

  • If you were treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a booster.
  • If you were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-A or MIS-C), you should also wait 90 days and talk to your doctor.
Whether or not you’ve suffered a breakthrough case, you also need to wait until you’re eligible to receive the booster before getting the shot. Adults who received Pfizer or Moderna for their first round of vaccination are eligible six months after their second shot. Adults who received Johnson & Johnson are eligible two months after their first shot.

Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says CDC

The new variant of COVID-19 is different from previous versions. It's "more dangerous than other variants of the virus," says the CDC. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," not to mention, "some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people." How do you know you have it? Read on for 9 symptoms, get vaccinated if you haven't been yet—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

What Do You Need To Know About The New COVID Variant Omicron?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As more cases emerge across the world of the newfound Omicron variant of the coronavirus, it has yet to make its way to the United States. Doctors told KDKA the new variant of COVID-19 actually isn’t surprising at all and that new variants are common in viruses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
