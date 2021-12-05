ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch Task Ergonomic Chair evenly distributes your weight for maximum comfort and support

By Amy Poole
Support your back during long periods of sitting with the Branch Task Ergonomic Chair. Featuring an adjustable lumbar rest, it provides comfort and firm support from spending...

