CINCINNATI - Xavier women's basketball continues BIG EAST action at Marquette on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. ET from the Al McGuire Center. XAVIER MUSKETEERS (7-12, 0-10) at MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES (12-7, 5-5) Game Info - Wednesday, Jan. 25 - 8 p.m. ET - Al McGuire Center (3,700)

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO