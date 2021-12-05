ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins Dominate Depleted Giants 20-9 For 5th Straight Win

By Steven &quot;Goldie&quot; Goldstein
 5 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphins did to a depleted, bad football team what a good team should do.

Miami dominated the New York Giants to win its fifth straight game and keep their season alive.

The 20-9 victory puts the Dolphins at 6-7 on the season heading into the bye week.

From 1-7, the team can get to .500 with a win in the next game when the Dolphins host the Jets.

Accurate Tua

The Dolphins quarterback continues his pinpoint accuracy. For the third straight week, Tua has put the ball on the money, and after 17 games of his NFL career. Tua hit two big third down passes late in the game with the score 17-9 and did not throw an interception. He continues to take steps forward and show that he just may be the future stud quarterback for the team.

Rookie Records

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle set a Miami rookie record for most receptions is a season with another big game. His impact on this team continues as he emerges as an NFL superstar. Waddle had nine catches for 90 yards versus the Giants. Jaelan Phillips also set a Dolphins rookie record for sacks in a season.

Defense Bears Down

The Dolphins D continues its march through the second half of the season. Barely giving up double digits in points on average, they completely shut down the Giants and their backup quarterback Mike Glennon. The entire unit is humming along right now and dominating offenses.

