Gophers Will Play West Virginia In Guaranteed Rate Bowl
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gophers are bowl-bound, set to play West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Dec. 28.
The bowl game takes place in Phoenix and kicks off at 9:15 p.m.
The Gophers finished 8-4 on the season. This is the third bowl game for the Gophers under head coach P.J. Fleck. Last year, they beat Auburn in the Outback Bowl.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Mo Ibrahim — who missed this season due to injury — both announced they’ll be back with the Gophers next year. The school gave Fleck a new, seven-year contract midseason.
