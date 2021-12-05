ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Gophers Will Play West Virginia In Guaranteed Rate Bowl

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUyk9_0dEo0wfp00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gophers are bowl-bound, set to play West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Dec. 28.

The bowl game takes place in Phoenix and kicks off at 9:15 p.m.

The Gophers finished 8-4 on the season. This is the third bowl game for the Gophers under head coach P.J. Fleck. Last year, they beat Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

MORE: ‘It’s Time To Roll’: RB Mo Ibrahim Will Return To Gophers For 2022 Season

Quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Mo Ibrahim — who missed this season due to injury — both announced they’ll be back with the Gophers next year. The school gave Fleck a new, seven-year contract midseason.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Native, UConn’s Paige Bueckers Out 6-8 Weeks With Fracture

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — UConn women’s basketball sophomore guard Paige Bueckers, a former Minnesota star athlete, will be unable to play for weeks following an injury. Bueckers suffered the injury in the final seconds of Sunday’s game against Notre Dome where she scored 22 points. According to UConn, Bueckers underwent diagnostic testing after the no-contact left knee injury. It was determined that she suffered a tibial plateau fracture, which has an estimated recovery time of six to eight weeks. Head coach Geno Auriemma said the team is “extremely disappointed” that Bueckers was injured. “It would be really hard to describe how...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suni Lee Named Sports Illustrated’s Female Athlete Of The Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Olympic champion has picked up another honor. Suni Lee was named the Sports Illustrated Female Athlete of the Year. It was quite a year. Lee won three Olympic medals in Tokyo, including the all-around gold in women’s gymnastics. She posted a picture with her award on Instagram thanking everyone who has supported her along her journey. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me along this journey. I hope to be an example to those who have a passion for something, but don’t always have the tools and support system needed to do so,” she wrote. “Remember you don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great. This year has been a dream come true and it’s just the beginning.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunisa Lee (@sunisalee)   More On WCCO.com: School Closings & Delays Minnesota Weather: Schools Cancelling Classes Ahead Of Winter Storm Warning Coronavirus In Minnesota: Second Student Dies Of School-Related Virus Infection This Year ‘I Personally Think He Shouldn’t Have Any Rental Properties’: Renter, Former Employee Speak Out Against Twin Cities Landlord 2 Teenagers Killed, 3 Injured In Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle, Police Say
SPORTS
CBS Minnesota

The Storied History Of The 5,000-Pound Turkey In Frazee, Minnesota — Nicknamed The ‘Frazee Phoenix’

FRAZEE, Minn. (WCCO) — People will eat plenty of turkey this holiday season, and residents in Frazee are no different. But there’s one bird in town who has no plans to become Christmas dinner. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen introduces us to a northern Minnesota turkey who rules the roost. “We’ve got the Heartland Trail, the North Country Trail,” mayor Ken Miosek said. “We’ve got a trail now on the outskirts of town that goes right to Detroit Lakes.” In this town of nearly 1,400, bike trails and waterways have a way of connecting people. And there’s plenty more in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Indigenous Bowl Brings 30+ Tribes, Communities Together At U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings played on the road Sunday, but U.S. Bank Stadium still got some good use. The 2021 Indigenous Bowl was played there, bringing high school football players from across the continent to play in Minneapolis. “It meant a lot, man,” said Devin Long Crow, from Sisseton, South Dakota. “To be on the big stage, big stadium, play in front of all Indigenous players, and with all of them all over, it was a great opportunity.” The game, put on by the 7G Foundation, brought together over 30 Native American tribes and communities. It’s scale was incomparable, says...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
Local
Minnesota College Sports
State
West Virginia State
CBS Minnesota

Vikings’ Anthony Barr Nominated For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year: ‘The Work Is Far From Over’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr is the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. On Tuesday, the team announced the nomination, calling the award the league’s most prestigious honor. The award honors “excellence on the field,” but also outstanding community service off the field. “Anthony consistently represents the best of the Minnesota Vikings within the community,” Vikings Owner and President Mark Wilf said. “His leadership on the team’s social justice committee, his commitment to organizations like the Jeremiah Program and his investment of time and resources through his Raise the Barr Foundation...
NFL
CBS Minnesota

‘Minneapolis, We’re Coming!’: Foo Fighters Set To Play US Bank Stadium Following Spat With U Of M Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Foo Fighters found their Minneapolis venue. On Monday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band confirmed that its 2022 tour will stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 3. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. “A 2nd show has been added in Columbia, MD and Minneapolis, we’re coming!!!” Foo Fighters said in a tweet. The update comes a week after the band refused to play at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus, saying that the stadium refused “to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures.” “We apologize for any inconvenience and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy