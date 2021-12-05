Gophers Will Play West Virginia In Guaranteed Rate Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Olympic champion has picked up another honor. Suni Lee was named the Sports Illustrated Female Athlete of the Year. It was quite a year. Lee won three Olympic medals in Tokyo, including the all-around gold in women’s gymnastics. She posted a picture with her award on Instagram thanking everyone who has supported her along her journey. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me along this journey. I hope to be an example to those who have a passion for something, but don’t always have the tools and support system needed to do so,” she wrote. “Remember you don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great. This year has been a dream come true and it’s just the beginning.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunisa Lee (@sunisalee) More On WCCO.com: School Closings & Delays Minnesota Weather: Schools Cancelling Classes Ahead Of Winter Storm Warning Coronavirus In Minnesota: Second Student Dies Of School-Related Virus Infection This Year ‘I Personally Think He Shouldn’t Have Any Rental Properties’: Renter, Former Employee Speak Out Against Twin Cities Landlord 2 Teenagers Killed, 3 Injured In Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO