ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 20, New York Giants 9

By Kenny Rosarion, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5BrH_0dEo0vn600
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram stretches for yards after a completion against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Miami Gardens. John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist

The Dolphins are in rare company, becoming one of eight teams to put together a five-game winning streak with Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. If this team had Tua Tagovailoa for the whole season, and the defense featured it’s present stringy ways, we’d be talking about Miami being a serious playoff contender. Right now, the Dolphins still have work to do to get to .500 because of their seven straight losses earlier in the season.

David Furones, Dolphins Writer

Another dominant effort by this Dolphins defense , which was expected against the ailing Giants and backup quarterback Mike Glennon. Tua Tagovailoa again did enough to win and didn’t make any crucial mistake. Miami continues to keep itself in the playoff conversation.

Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor

The Dolphins, on fire with a five-game win streak, now get to take a week off to lick their seasonlong wounds before getting the three-win Jets coming to town with a .500 record at stake.

Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor

OK, it was sloppy. Bottom line is the defense imposed its will again, and the Dolphins officially go to the bye week in the thick of the wild-card race.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Ringer

Tua Tagovailoa Is the Best RPO Passer in the League—and That’s All

Do you know which quarterback leads the league in completion percentage since Week 6? It’s Tua Tagovailoa. Now, that doesn’t really matter too much. Completion percentage is a relatively meaningless statistic, and it’s far more informative to use completion percentage over expectation, a more dynamic stat that accounts for a variety of factors—target depth, tight windows—to help filter out which quarterbacks are boosting their numbers with easy completions. And the league leader in completion percentage over expectation for the past six weeks is …
NFL
Popculture

New York Giants Fire Coach After Brutal Loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Jets#American Football#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Dolphins, Week 13 opening odds: Giants are 3-point underdogs against Miami

Fresh off a badly-needed 13-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the New York Giants have to turn their attention to a Week 13 road game against the Miami Dolphins. The Giants opened on Sunday night as 2.5-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook, and that line had moved to 3 points by Monday morning.
NFL
Denver Post

Dolphins-Giants predictions: Will Miami bolster improbable playoff chances?

Dolphins (5-7) vs. Giants (4-7), Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX. Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 4 1/2 points. Over/under: 40. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 7-5): Dolphins 23, Giants 10. This front end of an easy, New York-New York doubleheader at Hard Rock Stadium looks especially inviting. The Giants...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Miami Dolphins v NY Giants Preview With Special Guest Joe Deleone

Joe Deleone from NY joins Louis Ragone and Michael Fink to preview this Sunday’s NY Giants v Our Miami Dolphins from Hard Rock Stadium. Joe talks about what the Giants will need to do to beat the Dolphins and expects the Dolphins to struggle to move the ball and he explains why.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy