Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 20, New York Giants 9

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram stretches for yards after a completion against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Miami Gardens. John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist

The Dolphins are in rare company, becoming one of eight teams to put together a five-game winning streak with Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. If this team had Tua Tagovailoa for the whole season, and the defense featured it’s present stringy ways, we’d be talking about Miami being a serious playoff contender. Right now, the Dolphins still have work to do to get to .500 because of their seven straight losses earlier in the season.

David Furones, Dolphins Writer

Another dominant effort by this Dolphins defense , which was expected against the ailing Giants and backup quarterback Mike Glennon. Tua Tagovailoa again did enough to win and didn’t make any crucial mistake. Miami continues to keep itself in the playoff conversation.

Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor

The Dolphins, on fire with a five-game win streak, now get to take a week off to lick their seasonlong wounds before getting the three-win Jets coming to town with a .500 record at stake.

Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor

OK, it was sloppy. Bottom line is the defense imposed its will again, and the Dolphins officially go to the bye week in the thick of the wild-card race.