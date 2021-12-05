ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins beat Giants 20-9 as Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami to fifth straight win

FOX Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins have won five games in a...

www.foxsports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Giants DB takes shot at Tua Tagovailoa after loss

A New York Giants player is finding a way to talk smack despite taking an L. The Giants lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday by a 20-9 final. They were without starting quarterback Daniel Jones due to a neck injury, then backup Mike Glennon suffered a concussion during the game. Afterwards, Giants cornerback Logan Ryan spoke on his team’s quarterback situation and got in a shot at Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who had just beat them.
NFL
Miami Herald

Whoa. Wait. What!? Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa wins Week 12 title in latest Herald NFL QB rankings

WHOA. WHAT!? DOLPHINS’ TUA TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 12 TITLE IN MIAMI HERALD’S LATEST NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa wins his first career weekly title in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings, narrowly taking Week 12 honors with a 42.50-point game, lowest winning total of the season. The two previous Dolphins to win were Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 5 of 2020 and Jay Cutler in Week 9 of 2017. The big week lifted Tagovailoa one spot to 25th overall for the season. On the same field, Carolina’s Cam Newton suffered a minus-12.40-point game — worst in the league this season. Meanwhile Tampa’s Tom Brady maintains a comfortable hold on the No. 1 ranking, ahead of the L.A. Rams’ Matthew Stafford. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percent-based, allowing a player who misses half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the season. The top 20 chart (plus Dolphins) through Week 12:
NFL
OCRegister

Dolphins crush Panthers behind Tua-Waddle connection, win fourth straight

The Miami Dolphins showed their midseason momentum is real and displayed what can become of the young Alabama connection of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Jaylen Waddle. In a key game to determine if the Dolphins could legitimately swing their sudden surge into a reinsertion in the AFC playoff conversation,...
NFL
WDBO

Streak continues: Tua, Dolphins hold off Giants, win 20-9

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — It was third-and-goal and Tua Tagovailoa was rolling left, waiting for someone to get open. The play looked as if it was falling apart, until he saw Isaiah Ford create a sliver of space for himself near the side of the end zone. Touchdown.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Simms: ‘Idiots’ think Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa is better than Saints’ Taysom Hill

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has silenced many of his critics during the team’s five-game winning streak, but there’s still plenty of naysayers. Just days after New York Giants safety Logan Ryan criticized Tagovailoa, ex-NFL quarterback Chris Simms took a shot at the Dolphins’ second-year signal-caller when comparing him to New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill. “This is where ...
NFL
staradvertiser.com

Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa helps keep streak alive as Miami beats New York

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. >> Tua Tagovailoa threw a pair of short touchdown passes, and the Miami Dolphins extended their winning streak to five games by topping the New York Giants 20-9 today. Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins had the scoring grabs for Miami (6-7), which has shaken off a 1-7...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Dolphins final score: New York falls, 20-9, to Miami

The New York Giants fell to the Miami Dolphins, 20-9, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Giants dropped to 4-8 on the season while the Dolphins improved to 6-7 and extended their winning streak to five straight games. The offensive struggles continued as the Giants are one of...
NFL
