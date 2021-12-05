ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Dump truck driver mistakenly gets two lottery tickets, wins twice

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

A 49-year-old North Carolina dump truck driver fell into good luck last week after unintentionally purchasing two identical Lucky for Life lottery tickets that both hit the jackpot.

Scotty Thomas said he was lying in bed watching a basketball game in his Fayetteville, N.C., home and couldn’t recall if he’s already filled out his $2 online ticket on his cell phone, so he punched in his numbers. The next day he got an email saying he’d won. According to Thomas, his son noticed that the email showed two different amounts.

“I realized, ‘I think I filled it out twice,’” he said. “When I realized I won, I had to lay down on the floor because I really just couldn’t believe it.”

NC Education reports that Thomas was informed Monday at lottery headquarters that he had several options in collecting his winnings. If he chose to do so, he could take both prizes as annuities, which would pay him $50,000 per year for the rest of his life. He also has the option of taking one prize as a lump sum of $399,000 and cash in the other ticket for $25,000 annually. He decided to cash in both tickets for lump sums and walked away with $780,000 before taxes. After paying Uncle Sam, he’ll clear $551, 851.

While Thomas surely has no complaints, he did not win the Lucky for Life grand prize, which pays $1,000 a day for life.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Basketball
Fayetteville, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Truck Drivers#Nc Education#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band exploded in popularity in the 1960s, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith. We shared many travels and...
MUSIC
CBS News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia home Thursday evening, police there say. He was 33. "Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," police in the Atlanta suburb said in a statement.
NFL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy