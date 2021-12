CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council plans to reconsider a closure of Second Avenue near Triangle Park after citizen concern was raised about the road closure. At the Nov. 1 council meeting, the council voted 4-1 to approve a motion to close the section of Second Avenue near Triangle Park in Camanche. At the Nov. 15 council meeting, resident Pam Stewart expressed concern with the closure. Stewart lives on the corner of 11th Place and Second Avenue in Camanche, she said.

