Arcadia High made a few aesthetic changes around campus. One of the most extensive was a restructured field house near the football field’s end zone for student-athletes. Completed this fall, the updated facility caters to all of the AHS sports teams, but the football and wrestling players will use it most of the time. It boasts new bathrooms, showers and a 70-seat film room. There will eventually be new lockers in the locker rooms with updated seating, flooring and plumbing. The goal is for the locker rooms to be completed by the end of this year.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 9 DAYS AGO