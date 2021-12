SPRINGFIELD — It’s been exactly two years since Maria Rivera heard from her son, Jovan Vergara, but she holds out hope that one day she will. Vergara, 23, has been missing since Dec. 9, 2019, missing literally without a trace. On the anniversary, Rivera reached out to The Republican about reminding people that her son is still out there, and his family is still looking for answers about what happened to him.

