Astronomy

Space Station Astronauts Squeezed Into A Module To Watch Solar Eclipse

By Elizabeth Howell
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Only a few humans got to witness a total solar eclipse on Saturday (Dec. 4), but some of them happened to be in space. The Expedition 66 crew got a perfect view from a 360-degree window known as the Cupola, and even though their orbit doesn’t take them directly over Antarctica,...

www.forbes.com

BGR.com

A terrifying new planet with oceans of lava was just discovered

A new planet discovered by scientists has oceans of lava covering its surface. The hellish planet is called GJ 367b, and it’s roughly 30 light-years away from the Earth. The new planet is smaller than Earth — around three-quarters the size to be exact. That makes it larger than Mercury, but somewhat smaller than Mars. It’s also believed to be as dense as pure iron. What makes this exoplanet so interesting, though, is scientists believe it to be a more extreme version of Mercury. That means it would mostly be a metallic core, with the rest of the world covered in molten lava oceans.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Barron
CNET

Comet Leonard is the best of 2021, visible now and may never visit again

This year's most promising comet for skywatchers is here and visible in pre-dawn skies right now. At the beginning of 2021, researcher Greg Leonard discovered Comet C/2021 A1, now better known as Comet Leonard. At the time, it was heading in our direction from deep space, with the potential to be the brightest comet of the year.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nearby star is spewing ominous fireworks – and scientists say they are a warning to Earth

A star lightyears from Earth has been spotted spewing out ominous fireworks – and scientists say it should serve as a warning to humanity.The star, known as EK Draconis, is younger than our Sun but similar in size. Researchers watched as it ejected a blast of energy and charged particles that were far more powerful than has ever been seen coming from our Sun.But the new study suggests that such powerful blasts could be possible from our Sun.Such coronal mass ejections or solar storms happen regularly from our Sun. It shoots out clouds of hot particles that then hurtle through space...
ASTRONOMY
NottinghamMD.com

‘Potentially hazardous,’ massive asteroid 4660 Nereus to pass by Earth this weekend

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A massive asteroid will pass by Earth this weekend, and NASA has categorized it as “potentially hazardous.” The Eiffel Tower-sized asteroid, named 4660 Nereus, is 1,082 feet long/tall and will break into Earth’s orbit traveling at 14,700 MPH on Saturday, December 11, according to Space.com. The asteroid is expected to skim past Earth without making impact, thankfully, but categorizes … Continue reading "‘Potentially hazardous,’ massive asteroid 4660 Nereus to pass by Earth this weekend" The post ‘Potentially hazardous,’ massive asteroid 4660 Nereus to pass by Earth this weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
theintelligencer.com

NASA launches new mission to explore 'most dramatic objects' in space

NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission launched at 1 a.m. EST Thursday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the agency said in a press release. A joint effort with the Italian Space Agency, the IXPE observatory is NASA's first mission dedicated to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

NASA's newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA’s newest X-ray observatory rocketed into orbit Thursday to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe.SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its $188 million mission from Kennedy Space Center It’s called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer. Scientists said the observatory — actually three telescopes in one — will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” Brian Ramsey, NASA's deputy principal scientist, said this week.Operations should begin next month. NASA is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project. ___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Read More Beyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksBeyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksNASA's 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Five things to know about the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful space observatory ever built, is finally set for launch in late December after decades of waiting. An engineering marvel, it will help answer fundamental questions about the Universe, peering back in time 13 billion years. Here are five things to know.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

FAA: No more commercial astronaut wings, too many launching

Heads up, future space travelers: No more commercial astronaut wings will be awarded from the Federal Aviation Administration after this year.The FAA said Friday it's clipping its astronaut wings because too many people are now launching into space. The news comes one day ahead of Blue Origin’s planned liftoff from West Texas with former NFL player and TV celebrity Michael Strahan He and his five fellow passengers will still be eligible for wings since the FAA isn’t ending its long-standing program until Jan. 1.NASA's astronauts also have nothing to worry about going forward — they'll still get their...
NFL
CBS Denver

Winds Push Back Blue Origin Rocket Launch That Will Have Colorado Woman Onboard

(CBS4) – The rocket Blue Origin’s next flight will have to wait a couple of days. It was supposed to launch on Thursday, but high winds pushed things back to Saturday morning. (credit: Blue Origin) Among the 6 people onboard the spacecraft will be Laura Shepard Churchley of Evergreen. She’s the daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American in space, and she told CBS4 last month she’s “ready for anything.” The idea for her going on a Blue Origin rocket to space came up when she was at a 50th anniversary celebration of the Apollo 14 trip her father took to the moon. Laura Shepard Churchley (credit: CBS) Liftoff is now set from the Blue Origin launch facilities in Texas at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.
COLORADO STATE
Space.com

Comet Leonard, the brightest of the year, is fading and acting strange

Something strange is happening to skywatchers' most anticipated comet of the year. Astronomers first spotted what's been dubbed Comet Leonard in January 2021, and soon skywatchers were eagerly anticipating December and January, when the comet was due to pass by first Earth, then the sun. But by late November, observers noticed something strange. The comet should be getting brighter as it approaches the sun — and it is, but apparently only because it's getting closer to Earth, not because it's becoming inherently brighter.
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

Watch a Total Solar Eclipse Cloak Antarctica in Complete Darkness

On December 4, the Earth, moon and sun perfectly aligned to form the only total solar eclipse of the year. The moon inched in front of the glowing sun, blocking its light and casting a shadow of total darkness over Antarctica and the Southern Ocean, Laura Geggel reports for Live Science.
ASTRONOMY
Forbes

Forbes

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

