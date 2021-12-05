UCF accepts Gasparilla Bowl invite, to face Florida Gators in Tampa

UCF has accepted an invite to the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl and will face the Florida Gators on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the team announced Sunday.

The two Sunshine State programs have met twice in history, with both games taking place in Gainesville and the Gators winning twice. This will mark the first time UCF and Florida will meet in a bowl game.

For the Knights, this is their sixth straight bowl appearance, extending the program record for most consecutive bowl game appearances. UCF will also be playing in the Gasparilla Bowl for the second time in three years.

The Knights beat Marshall 48-25 that year. UCF played in the Cure Bowl in 2016, the Peach Bowl in 2017, the Fiesta Bowl in 2018, the Gasparilla Bowl in 2019, and the Boca Raton Bowl in 2020.

This year’s bowl appearance will be UCF’s ninth in the last 10 seasons and the Knights’ 13th in the past 17 years.

The timing of a Florida-UCF bowl game is interesting considering the state of the two programs. The Gators finished the regular season 6-6 after firing head coach Dan Mullen the week before their final game.

In the last game of the regular season, Florida beat Florida State 27-24 to achieve bowl eligibility. Then on Nov. 28, the school announced Louisiana coach Billy Napier would succeed Mullen.

As for UCF, coach Gus Malzahn led the Knights to an 8-4 regular season despite losing a number of key players, including starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, defensive tackle Kalia and linebacker Bryson Armstrong, to season-ending injuries.

In addition, starting wide receiver Jaylon Robinson missed 6 games due to a knee injury while running back Isaiah Bowser missed a handful of games with a knee injury of his own.

Over the summer, the programs announced a future three-game football series as well.

The Gators will host the Knights in Gainesville on Oct. 5, 2024, and travel to Orlando on Sept. 14, 2030. Three years later, Florida will host UCF again on Sept. 3, 2033.

But there’s no need to wait, thanks to the Gasparilla Bowl. UCF and Florida will face off in Tampa in three weeks for a highly-anticipated regional bowl game.

