Environment

WINTER STORM WARNING -Heavy snow, extreme cold

voiceofalexandria.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches (less snow for West Central MN)....tapering off in morning hours. Winds gusting as high as 45 to 50...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

740thefan.com

ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Heavy snow, winter storm warning hits parts of upper Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS – Heavy snow is hitting the Great Plains, prompting school closures and warnings to avoid travel. The National Weather Service forecasted that parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin could see nearly 1 foot of snow, with the most coming later in the day. A winter storm warning...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Weekend Weather: Warm And Humid But Not As Foggy

Miami (CBSMiami) — It will be warm and muggy this weekend but it may not be quite as foggy as it was Thursday and Friday morning. Light wind and plenty of moisture set the stage for fog to develop each morning. (CBSMiami) Conditions were perfect for wide-spread fog over the past two mornings. Warm and humid air, a clear sky, light breeze, and long December nights. They all came together so that by the time you woke up, dense fog that developed over the interior had worked its way to the east coast metro areas. A stronger ocean breeze will keep us warm but limit fog development this weekend. (CBSMiami) The warm and humid conditions will still be here this weekend but thanks to a stronger breeze, fog may not be as widespread. It will take longer for the wind to become calm here on the east coast. Fog that does develop will typically be confined to the gulf coast and have a tougher time pushing east across the peninsula. Without the fog expect temperatures to warm up even quicker in the morning, but the nice ocean breeze will cool things off in the afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Winter storm, gusty winds and heavy mountain snow

WINTER STORM WARNING until 11 AM Sunday for the Northern Rocky Mountain Front. This includes Marias Pass. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 9 to 16 inches along the immediate eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front and in the mountains are possible. Winds gust as high as 90 mph possible.
ENVIRONMENT
Santa Clarita Radio

Storm To Bring Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow In Santa Clarita Weather Forecast

A storm system is set to bring heavy rain and mountain snow to Santa Clarita and other parts of Southwestern California early next week. The National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles has announced that a storm system is set to bring heavy rain, mountain snow and gusty wind to southwestern California on Monday and Tuesday, potentially impacting traffic.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS Denver

Skiers, Boarders, Winter Enthusiasts Celebrate Snowstorm, Fresh Powder

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– The snowstorm was a welcome sight on Friday among skiers and boarders, and other winter enthusiasts, in Colorado. They hit the slopes to take advantage of the fresh and long-awaited snow. (credit: CBS) “I was worried, coming from Charlotte, North Carolina with zero snow at all, you come out here and get 6-12 inches, if you are lucky,” said boarder Gordon Santry. (credit: CBS) On the side of the highway on Vail Pass, snowmobilers were dancing in celebration at the nearly one foot of fresh snow. (credit: CBS) While most ski areas have opened for the season, many had a delayed start or just a small percentage of the slopes open due to the warm and dry conditions.
VAIL, CO
#Winter Storm Warning#Preparedness
mymotherlode.com

Dangerous Winter Storm To Produce Heavy Snow In The Mountains

A strong winter storm will bring very heavy snow to the mountains of northern California. Snow will first arrive to northwestern Shasta County this afternoon, spreading southeast into the southern Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada tonight into Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Temperatures In The 60s, Wind Advisory This Afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to mild temperatures in the 60s with heavy rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) 66° is our record high set back in 2007 and we are going to be close with forecasting 64. We are under a Wind Advisory from 1:00 PM until midnight with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Make sure you secure the outdoor decorations! Heavy rain will ease up by late morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Some storms this afternoon could be severe, and the “Marginal Risk” (1 out of 5) has been extended...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Wind Advisory During The Day

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Wind advisory until 3pm. The weather system that brought us storms Friday night has moved to the east. A cold front will move through the Chicago area today and we’ll feel temperatures slide downward this morning on west winds that can gust to 45 mph. We have the chance for a morning sprinkle or flurry. Gradual clearing today. Temps below the norm. Clear tonight then sunny and warmer on Sunday. We could see 60+ by Wednesday. Dec 11 Norm- 38 Fri- 60 Today- 38 Sunrise- 7:10am Forecast Today-a morning rain or snow shower then clearing and 38°. a wind advisory until 3 p.m. with gusts to 45 mph. Tonight- clear and 30. Sunday- sunny and 48.
CHICAGO, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Messy mix and heavy snow arrives Friday night

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. It’s quiet before the storm Friday as we wait for our next Winter Storm to develop. Cloudy with mild temps reaching the middle 30s later today. A few spots will get some flurries or snow showers to develop in the afternoon, with most getting the first push of winter weather into the evening.
GREEN BAY, WI
krcrtv.com

Winter Storm Warnings with several feet of mountain snow

We will see increasing clouds on Saturday in advance of the next Weather Maker eventually turning to showers in Redding late in the day but will hold off until Saturday night in Chico. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountains starting Saturday afternoon. Areas above 3,000 feet...
REDDING, CA
realvail.com

Winter finally arrives in Vail, Beaver Creek

A winter storm dropped a foot of fresh snow on Vail Mountain and 10 inches at Beaver Creek Thursday night, allowing the resorts to open significantly more ski terrain after a very dry fall. The new pasting of snow followed hard on the heels of a first wave of 2-3...
BEAVER CREEK, CO
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record High Of 72 Forecast Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a slightly warmer Friday that ends with some showers across the region, Saturday will bring a very warm record-breaking high expected to reach 72 degrees! Later in the day, showers along a cold front, and the threat of a gusty severe thunderstorm is possible mainly between 5 and 9 p.m. Wind Advisories remain in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for possible gusts to over 40 mph, even as high as 55 mph are possible. As the cold front crosses the region, temperatures will fall and bring a chilly wind to the entire area on Sunday, despite a good deal of sunshine. High on Sunday very close to normal at 50 degrees, our normal is 48 then. All next week however, temperatures will be running between 7 and 15 degrees above normal with mainly clear skies as well! The current weather pattern all across the eastern half of the nation is favoring above-normal conditions, until, at least the 21 of the month! We don’t see any snow on the horizon! Have a nice weekend. FYI, in Cleveland, we expect sunny skies and a high of 46 on Sunday for the Ravens game. Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE

