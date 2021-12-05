ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. administers 470.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The United States had administered 470,297,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 580,417,105 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The number of...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Reuters#Mrna Rrb Inc#Pfizer Lrb#Jnj
albuquerqueexpress.com

CDC strengthens recommendation on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for adults

Washington [US], November 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is strengthening its recommendation on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for adults, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. "Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older," Walensky said in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Marietta Daily Journal

Iowa hospital administered wrong dose of COVID-19 shots to kids

An Iowa hospital admitted to administering the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 100 children. MercyOne said in a statement that 20 micrograms of the Pfizer vaccine were administered Saturday to children under 12 at a mass vaccination event, The Des Moines Register reported Wednesday. They were supposed...
IOWA STATE
The 74

Youth Ages 16 & 17 Now Eligible for Pfizer Booster Dose, FDA Says

Young people ages 16 and 17 may now receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine six months after their second shot, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday. The news comes as the number of average daily COVID cases in the U.S. has surged 27 percent in the past two weeks, and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Higher Antibody Levels When COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in the Afternoon

Our internal 24-hour circadian clock regulates many aspects of physiology, including the response to infectious disease and vaccination. A new study published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms demonstrates that antibody levels are higher when people receive the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in the afternoon versus the morning. “Our observational study provides proof of concept that time of day affects immune response to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, findings that may be relevant for optimizing the vaccine’s efficacy,” said co-senior author Elizabeth Klerman, MD, PhD, research investigator, Division of Neurophysiology, Sleep Unit, at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy