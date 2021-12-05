U.S. administers 470.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

Our internal 24-hour circadian clock regulates many aspects of physiology, including the response to infectious disease and vaccination. A new study published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms demonstrates that antibody levels are higher when people receive the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in the afternoon versus the morning. “Our observational study provides proof of concept that time of day affects immune response to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, findings that may be relevant for optimizing the vaccine’s efficacy,” said co-senior author Elizabeth Klerman, MD, PhD, research investigator, Division of Neurophysiology, Sleep Unit, at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).
