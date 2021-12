Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech says he now feels happy and comfortable in England. The former Ajax star admits he now is enjoying his time in the Premier League. “I think I'm starting to enjoy it more and more," Ziyech says. “When I enjoy it, I am at my best. I feel good and then everything goes by itself for me. Of course I've been out with injuries, that took some time. But in the end I recovered. I try to enjoy life both on and off the field. I know that when I do that, I am at my best.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO