Premier League

Mourinho: “Your Job is a lot easier than ours, which is why we earn a lot more than you”

By Neville O'Donoghue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Mourinho’s Roma lost three goals to nil against Inter Milan over the weekend a massive blow in Roma’s chances of climbing up the table and challenging for the Serie...

