Barcelona find new levels of humiliation. This Champions League elimination wasn’t an 8-2 or one of those collapses, but it was a first group-stage elimination since 2001.Far from a vision of how to play the game, they are the ultimate image of an empire that has crumbled. You could say this 3-0 win was another illustration of Bayern Munich’s own power as they secured a 100% record from the group, but they didn’t have to reach such heights. It was all so easy for the German champions, as they seemed to get through Barcelona with every single attack.Almost the worst...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO