AC Milan have not yet given up hope regarding Franck Kessie’s renewal but the situation does not seem to be moving forward currently, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. There is currently a cloud hanging over Kessie and it is because of two reasons. The first is related to his contract, which expires at the end of the season and the Ivorian does not appear any closer to renewing which means he may well be the latest player to walk away from the Rossoneri on a free transfer.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO