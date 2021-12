For over a year now, I've had all of my lamps in my home connected to smart plugs. This has made it so that I can turn them on and off simply by giving voice commands or pulling out my iPhone and controlling them. This is so convenient when I want to turn the lights off before starting a movie since I don't have to get up at all. I've also made it, so my lamps are scheduled to automatically turn on when it starts to get dark out, so I never have to do it manually.

